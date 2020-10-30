About 50 schools heavily damaged by Armenian military aggression

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 50 schools in Azerbaijan fell in total disrepair from the Armenian military provocations, Azerbaijani Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing on Friday.

According to the minister, Armenia has been committing military provocations against Azerbaijan since September 27 not only in the front zone but also against the civilian population and infrastructure in areas located far from the front.

"As a result, 9 schoolchildren were killed. Aggression against children is a clear example of Armenian terror," Amrullayev added.

News.Az