About 5,500 Armenia state employees to be cutback in 2018

In 2018, the state apparatus of Armenia will be reduced by virtually 5,560 people.

Minister of Finance Vardan Aramyan stated the aforementioned at Monday’s joint debates of the standing committees of the National Assembly, and devoted to draft of the 2018 State Budget, according to news.am.

In his words, although the salary fund in this budget will be reduced, the personnel cutback will apply primarily to those who work with low wages, concurrently, or on the basis of temporary contracts.

“Of course, cutting back people is a bad approach,” added Aramyan. “But we need to stem from both the employees’ function and whether they increase the efficiency of the work of the state apparatus.”

