About 600 injured in road accidents involving vehicles registered at Armenian MoD

Statistical data prepared by Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations in December 2018 have caused great concern in the country.

The data reveal the number and causes of road accidents that took place over the past five years involving servicemen of Armenia’s Ministry of Defense and military units stationed in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, AZERTAC reported citing Armenian media.

Over the past five years, 13 servicemen died and 285 others were injured after trucks registered at the Armenian Defense Ministry got involved in road accidents. In addition, as of November 18, 2018, the road accidents involving military vehicles claimed the lives of 294 civilians.

In 2013-2018, Armenia’s prosecuting authorities initiated 58 criminal cases in connection with the road accidents caused by vehicles registered at the Defense Ministry.

According to the statistical data, 101 vehicles and trucks overturned during the execution of various combat operations in 2013-2018.

