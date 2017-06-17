About 75% of Azerbaijan’s tax revenues came from non-oil sector in Jan.-May
About 75 percent of tax revenues in Azerbaijan in January-May 2017 accounted for the non-oil sector, Deputy Taxes Minister Ilkin Valiyev told reporters in Baku June 16.
He noted that in total tax revenues in January-May 2017 increased by more than 4 percent compared to the same period of 2016.
Tax revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget reached almost 2.83 billion manats in January-May 2017, exceeding the forecast by 4.7 percent.
News.Az