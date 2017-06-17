Yandex metrika counter

About 75% of Azerbaijan’s tax revenues came from non-oil sector in Jan.-May

  • Economics
  • Share
About 75% of Azerbaijan’s tax revenues came from non-oil sector in Jan.-May

About 75% of Azerbaijan’s tax revenues came from non-oil sector in Jan.-May.

About 75 percent of tax revenues in Azerbaijan in January-May 2017 accounted for the non-oil sector, Deputy Taxes Minister Ilkin Valiyev told reporters in Baku June 16.

He noted that in total tax revenues in January-May 2017 increased by more than 4 percent compared to the same period of 2016.

Tax revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget reached almost 2.83 billion manats in January-May 2017, exceeding the forecast by 4.7 percent.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      