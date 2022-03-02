About 800 Azerbaijanis in Ukraine to be evacuated to Poland

Nearly 800 Azerbaijanis in Ukraine are expected to cross the country’s border into Poland on Wednesday, News.Az has learned from a diaspora organization.

To date, more than 600 Azerbaijanis have left Ukraine for Poland. Most of them are currently residing in Warsaw and Krakow.

The state of Azerbaijan continues to evacuate compatriots stranded in Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing military operation on the territory of its neighbor.

The Azerbaijani state have already arranged two charter flights, bringing back a total of 342 Azerbaijanis, who have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries.

Baku has repeatedly called on Azerbaijani nationals permanently and temporarily residing in Ukraine to get away from the location of military facilities, stay at home or in a safe place.

News.Az