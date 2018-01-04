About 8000 children of servicemen participated in holiday celebrations

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the instructions of the Minister of Defense, New Year's events were organized during the holidays in the Combined-Arms Army, formations and special military educational institutions.

In the festive events held during the school holidays, New Year concerts, performances and other cultural and entertainment events were held for 8,000 children of military personnel.

The creative cultural group of the Central House of Officers named after Hazi Aslanov, the House of Officers of the Nakhchivan Garrison and the House of Officers of Ganja, as well as the regional departments of culture, have performed with interesting concert programs for the children at festive events.

