About 900 drivers fined over moving on Islamic Solidarity Games ‘special lanes’

The number of drivers who were brought to administrative responsibility over driving on the special lanes that are available in Baku in connection with the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, has been announced.

Head of the PR department of the Baku Traffic Police Department Vagif Asadov told APA that movement on the special lanes is under control.

“From May 5 until today, 867 drivers were brought to administrative responsibility over violating the ban on entry onto special lanes”, Asadov said.

In consideration of possible intensity of movement on these lanes, Asadov addressed drivers.

“From tomorrow on, special vehicles for carrying participating athletes will use these lanes more frequently. So drivers are requested to be careful and not to use the lanes meant for the games,” he said, warning that otherwise drivers would be taken administrative measures against.

It should be noted that the Cabinet of Ministers has issued an order as to use of special lanes in Baku, which, according to the order, will be used from May 5 to 25 during the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

