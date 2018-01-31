Abulfaz Garayev: We are working on the creation of 3-star hotels

Abulfaz Garayev: We are working on the creation of 3-star hotels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Improving conditions in Azerbaijan allowed people to rest at home.

According to Oxu.Az, the Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfaz Garayev made the due statement, commenting on the 4% drop in the tourist flow from Azerbaijan.

According to the minister, there are few vacant places in the recreation centers of the country:

"We are working on creation of individual houses for tourists. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Association of Tourism of Azerbaijan conduct special trainings for rural residents. Also work is under way to create 3-star hotels in the regions."

The minister said that hostels are currently widely spread in the capital city:

"There are almost 100 hostels in Azerbaijan with various services and prices. In any case, hostels are cheaper than hotels. "

News.Az

News.Az