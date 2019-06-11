Abuses found at Yerevan State Medical University

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian Control Service’s inspectors have found abuses at the Yerevan State Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi, the press office of the service repor

In particular, it has become known after the scrutiny that property has been acquired at the price AMD 222 million higher than market price.

There is also a reasonable suspicion that the property was used for commercial purposes by people who have nothing in common with the university.

Besides, the university’s authorities have constantly received salaries exceeding the figures recorded in payrolls.

The evidence is sent to the prosecutor general’s office for checking elements of the offense.

The university’s authorities deny their guilt saying that the six-month scrutiny has found abuses dated from 2015 and 2016. They demand additional explanations from the Control Service.

News.Az

