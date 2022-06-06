Yandex metrika counter

Accelerating demining process in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh will contribute to general development of well-being environment – UNDP

  • Politics
  • Share
Accelerating demining process in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh will contribute to general development of well-being environment – UNDP

Accelerating the de-mining process in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh will contribute to the general development of a well-being environment, UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Charu Bist said Monday.

She made the remarks while speaking at the presentation of a joint EU-UNDP project aimed at facilitating the de-mining process in Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

Bist noted that the new project will become a powerful impetus for the development of integration, education, and agriculture.

“The project will provide direct immediate short-term support to 1,500 individuals and their families who depend on agriculture,” she added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      