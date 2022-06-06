Accelerating demining process in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh will contribute to general development of well-being environment – UNDP

Accelerating the de-mining process in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh will contribute to the general development of a well-being environment, UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Charu Bist said Monday.

She made the remarks while speaking at the presentation of a joint EU-UNDP project aimed at facilitating the de-mining process in Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

Bist noted that the new project will become a powerful impetus for the development of integration, education, and agriculture.

“The project will provide direct immediate short-term support to 1,500 individuals and their families who depend on agriculture,” she added.

