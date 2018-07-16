Accident at Georgian mine, casualties reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four miners were killed, several more were injured as a result of the accident at the Mindeli mine in the town of Tkibuli in western Georgia.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia confirmed to journalists the information about the death of four miners, while the agency does not specify the number of victims.

According to the TV company, there are probably ten victims.

"The rescue work is underway beginning from Monday morning. The details of the incident are still unknown," the TV reports.

News.Az

