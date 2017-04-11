Accident occurs near Dilijan tunnel in Armenia, 13 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

13 people were injured as a result of accident near Dilijan tunnel in Armenia.

The due statement came from the press service of the Armenian Police.

According to the information, the accident occurred on the 78th kilometer of Yerevan-Sevan-Ijevan highway as Daweoo and Volkswagen model cars collided.

One of the injured, 63-year-old Arevik G. is an employee of Dilijan Training Center of Central Bank of Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az