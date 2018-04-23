ACG produced 453 milion tonnes of oil and 144 bcm of gas so far

The statement came from SOCAR first Vice President Khoshbakht Yusifzade who spoke at the SOCAR 3rd International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum: Trading, Logistics, Oil Refining, Petrochemicals in Baku.

According to him, Azerbaijan has been getting income from profit tax on ACG field for 19 years.

‘Azerbaijan has sold 256 million tonnes of profit oil as of April 1, 2018’, he said.

