ACG produces 132 million barrels of oil in 2020

During the third quarter, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the three quarters was on average about 482,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 132 million barrels or 17.9 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (36,000 b/d), Central Azeri (115,000 b/d), West Azeri (118,000 b/d), East Azeri (64,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (97,000 b/d) and West Chirag (52,000 b/d) platforms, according to BP Azerbaijan.

At the end of the quarter, 124 oil wells were producing, while 39 wells were used for water and seven for gas injection.

In the first three quarters of 2020, BP spent about $399 million in operating expenditure and about $1,398 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (replaced Chevron as of 16 April 2020 (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31%).

Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

News.Az