Achieving peace in region ‘inevitable’: top Azerbaijani diplomat

Achieving peace in the region in accordance with the principles of international law is inevitable, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports.

The top diplomat noted that the peace agreement process is one of the key post-conflict tasks.

“Although the process was intensive, it was later paused for about six months due to the boycott of the negotiations by the Armenian side,” he said.

FM Bayramov said a meeting took place in Washington with the direct participation of international mediators in May of this year, adding that negotiations conducted between the two countries’ relevant delegations.

“Subsequently, this process was continued at the level of heads of state. Another meeting is planned to be held in Washington in the near future. Starting negotiations on the peace agreement is an initiative of Azerbaijan and it was Azerbaijan who has announced the basic principles and presented the first draft peace agreement,” he said.

“Achieving peace in the region in accordance with the principles of international law is inevitable. A peace treaty and an agreement on the normalization of interstate relations must be prepared and signed. It is impossible to predict how long this process will take,” Minister Bayramov concluded.

