“ACT Azerbaijan” presents proudly the project of “Omnibus”

“ACT Azerbaijan” will soon launch a project of “Omnibus” that will allow to apply for marketing survey services at considerably lower prices.

Under the project dozens of companies can at the same time join a single topic they would want to be surveyed and receive the results of the survey.

The Omnibus is a method of Quantitative Marketing Survey where data on a wide variety of subjects is collected during the same interview for different companies. In Omnibus survey participants ask individual questions and receive results only for these questions.

The principal exclusivity of the project is possibility to save money – ask even a single question, accurate and checked data, and possibility to receive results in the short term.

A certain company presents the questions of its interest beforehand to “ACT Azerbaijan” team and gets the outcomes of the quantity survey in four weeks. There is no limit to the number of questions and/or the company can make a choice among available indixes provided by “ACT Azerbaijan.” In addition, customer companies also get consumers’ demographic profiles for free.

“ACT Azerbaijan” protects the confidentiality of the questions and survey results.

“ACT Azerbaijan” is a sister company of the ACT Global Research and Consulting company that functions in Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhtan. “ACT Global,” a company founded in 2004, conducts social and marketing surveys in the post-Soviet, as well as Eastern Europe countries. “ACT Azerbaijan” has established in 2010. During its seven-year-long activity in Azerbaijan, the company has teamed up with numerous local and foreign companies for successful cooperations.

News.Az

