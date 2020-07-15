French ambassador summoned to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

An act of vandalism was committed against the building of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The act of vandalism supposedly committed by a group of a radical Armenian youth organization carriers elements of terror and constitutes a gross violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the Azerbaijani ministry noted.

In connection with the incident, France’s ambassador to Azerbaijan was summoned to the Foreign Ministry. The Azerbaijani side expressed protest to the French ambassador over the incident.

It should be noted that members of radical Armenian organizations from time to time attempted to intervene in Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions abroad, including the country’s embassy in the United States.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has instructed the country’s embassies and consulates abroad to be careful about the threats that may come from radical Armenian organizations.

At the same time, in order to increase the protection of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions based on the Vienna Convention, the ministry has sent an appeal to the countries concerned.

