Acting head of Azerbaijan's mission in NATO meets NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti

Acting chief of Azerbaijan's mission in NATO Gaya Mammadov met with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti on January 15, 2018.

During the meeting, Mammadov informed the interlocutor about the defense reforms carried out in Azerbaijan and measures taken to ensure mutual operational cooperation with NATO and the situation in the region, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

General Scaparrotti highly appreciated Azerbaijan's progress in partnership with NATO and Azerbaijan's contribution to the "Determined Support" operation in Afghanistan. NATO expressed its gratitude for sending additional troops to the "Determined Support" operation in line with the statement issued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, on November 24, 2017.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

