Yandex metrika counter

Actions taken on terrain board in course of exercises

  • Politics
  • Share
Actions taken on terrain board in course of exercises

According to the large-scale exercise plan, the exercises participants carried out the organization of interoperability of troops on the terrain board.

During the meeting the episodes of exercises in difficult terrain conditions were played out in stages and in time, taking into account the combat experience of the troops.

The staffs specified the tasks, evaluated the situation, made decisions and gave relevant instructions to the troops.

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      