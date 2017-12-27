Active shooter kills one, wounds three at Moscow confectionary factory

The shooting broke out over a conflict between the former owner and its current management.

An active shooter has left one person dead and three others wounded at the Menshevik confectionary factory in southeastern Moscow, a law enforcement source told TASS on Wednesday.

"One person died in the shooting and three others were wounded," the source said.

Special units of Russia’s National Guard have entered the factory’s building, spokesman for the Interior Ministry’s press service, Yury Titov, said.

"The special forces are working inside the building and a mopping-up operation is underway. There are no hostages inside. The shooter's exact location has not been found," he said.

