Active restoration work underway in liberated Azerbaijani territories: Tajik ambassador

Active restoration work is being carried out in the liberated Azerbaijani territories under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Rustam Soli, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Baku, told journalists during his visit to Azerbaijan’s Lachin district on Saturday, News.Az reports.

He noted that creative programs and projects are being successfully implemented everywhere in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, and big changes are noticeable.

"These works are carried out in order for these beautiful lands to flourish. And we see that there are already elements of prosperity here," Soli said.

He expressed confidence in establishing a peaceful life and noted that people will be able to return and live peacefully in these beautiful places.

"We see everywhere the implementation of creative programs, there is a rapid construction and renovation. This suggests that peaceful life is improving," the ambassador added.

