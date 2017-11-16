Activists make a unique bid to combat pollution in Kenya

+ ↺ − 16 px

A team of well-known activists uses recycled plastic planks to construct a vessel.

They genuinely hope to travel to South Africa when it is built, Tuko News reports.

In such a way they want to pay particular attention to growing pollution threat.

For a long time already, the beautiful beaches of Lamu Island have been more and more polluted with extra plastic. Therefore, the prominent safari organizer Ben Morrison, being extremely disappointed by what he keeps on observing, made up his mind to pay attention to this fact.

Together with a famous boat constructer, Ali Abdalla, they made up their minds to use only recycled plastic to make an established sailing boat (dhow). In such a way they offer quite a market to all recyclers. Additionally, the enthusiasts strive to convince local population to protect woodland.

Ben Morrison and Ali Abdalla use plastic planks from the neighboring recycling business. ON their boat, they hope to reach Cape Town (South Africa). “It has been getting harder for boat builders to find wood for many years already. We hope this project will allow the ancient skills of boat building to revive,” emphasized Ben Morrison.

Morrison is aware very well that such a project will not be an easy walk at all. However, they will undoubtedly do their best to create a reliable material out of the recycled plastic.

Plastic pollution has been an increasing trouble in all African countries. According to the United Nations prognosis, there will have been more plastic in the ocean than fish by 2050. Therefore, only drastic action must be undertaken urgently.

News.Az

News.Az