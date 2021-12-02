Activities on engineering support for units stationed in liberated territories underway: Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units together with Turkish military sappers continue to carry out the work on clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

In order to ensure road traffic safety, demining of roads and engineering work to lay new supply roads in the direction of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units deployed in the mountainous terrain are underway.

From November 22 to December 2, only during the construction of new roads in the direction of the Terter-Goranboy region, 537 Armenian anti-personnel mines and 101 anti-tank mines were detected and neutralized.

To date, a total of 13,177 hectares of territory have been cleared from mines, 616 kilometers of roads have been laid, 16,860 mines and unexploded ordnance have been detected and utilized by engineering units in the liberated territories.

Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units have been provided with "MEMATT" (Mechanical Demining Supply) equipment manufactured by the company ASFAT under the Turkish Ministry of National Defense. The equipment is being involved in clearing the settlements and arable lands from mines and unexploded ordnance.

Measures are being taken to provide engineering support to the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the liberated territories.

