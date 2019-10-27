Activity of Azerbaijani Diaspora in Ukraine discussed at Kiev youth forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Organized by the Azerbaijani-Slavic Youth Association (ASYA), the first Forum of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian Youth continued its work in Kiev on October 26.

The State Committee of Azerbaijan on Work with Diaspora is an official partner of the forum organized with the financial support of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.

Addressing the forum, Seyid Gadimaliyev, Secretary General of the Rada of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis, spoke about the need for the establishment of the organization he represents, as well as the measures taken.

ASYA Chairman Sabuhi Abbasov then made a speech at the forum, hailing the importance of the event. He said that ASYA pays special attention to the diaspora policy of Azerbaijan.

Abbasov also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev for his attention to the Azerbaijani delegation participating in the forum.

The event was then moderated by Toghrul Allahverdili, Head of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Information Center, Director of Diasporpress.az website. He noted that the event is of great importance to representatives of diaspora organizations.

He also expressed gratitude to Chairman of the Youth Foundation Farid Jafarov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev and the Rada of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis for their support to the holding of the forum.

In his speech, Rovshan Taghiyev, Co-founder of the Rada of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis, spoke about the activities of Azerbaijani diaspora organization in Ukraine and the reforms taken in recent years.

Addressing the forum, Agil Alasgar, Head of YeniÇağ Media Group, noted that the media outlet he represents pays special attention to highlighting Azerbaijan’s diaspora policy.

Speaking at the event, Seymur Teymurov, Founder of Bax.tv website, emphasized the importance of close collaboration between diaspora organizations and media outlets.

Rahim Rahimov, an official of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, Khayyam Hagigatoglu, Deputy Chairman of the Rada of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis, Fikrat Mammadov, Co-founder of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Information Center, and Damet Asgarov, Chairman of the Youth Organization of All-Ukrainian Azerbaijanis also stressed the importance of the forum in terms of strengthening ties between the two countries.

