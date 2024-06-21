Actor Donald Sutherland passes away at the age of 88

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, star of films including The Hunger Games and Don't Look Now, has died at 88 after a long illness.

The Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, known for his roles in films such as The Hunger Games and Don't Look Now, has passed away at the age of 88 following a prolonged illness.His son, the actor Kiefer Sutherland, said: "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film."Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."Sutherland's illustrious career spanned over fifty years, during which he accumulated nearly 200 credits.

News.Az