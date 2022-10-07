(Ad) Another success of our young talents at the European Olympiad in Informatics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani team supported by Azercell won medals and prizes

Schoolchildren representing our country at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) held online on September 19-25, 2022 once again achieved high results. Fuad Garayev, a 10th-grade student of Baku Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan won a silver medal, and Farid Tariverdiyev, a 10th-grade student of Guba Physics, Mathematics and Informatics Lyceum under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan was awarded an incentive prize.

Adhering to its strategic goal of "Easing Connectivity, Empowering Lives", Azercell attaches great importance to the development of education and enlightenment in the country, including the training of specialists in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

It should be noted that the process of preparation for various international Olympiads in Informatics has been carried out with the support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, a proud partner of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan`s National Olympic Team in Informatics since 2017. Over this period, our schoolchildren successfully took part in Olympiads and competitions in Informatics, having won 38 medals in total, including 2 gold, 11 silver, and 25 bronze so far.

News.Az