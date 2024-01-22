(Ad) “Azerbaijan Children Hotline” received nearly 4500 requests within the year of 2023 (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Service, that operates with the support of Azercell, published its annual report

The “Azerbaijan Children Hotline” (ACH), received nearly 4500 calls in the year 2023. The main goal of the Hotline, created with the support of Azercell, is to provide social counseling, psychological, and legal assistance to every child facing difficulties. Last year ACH received 1329 calls for legal assistance; 1080 calls related to psychological issues and 1004 inquiries concerning education have been addressed. 718 calls covered social, and 196 were on health issues. 126 calls were related to other matters. 53% of these applications were submitted by women, 46% by men, and 1% in anonymous form.

The target group of ACH encompasses individuals under the age of 18 and related individuals. Working 24/7, the Hotline investigates service requests, ensures referrals to relevant institutions, and provides support in a wide spectrum, ranging from daily topics to serious issues such as violence and bullying, and regularly conducts educational events. It should be noted that during its operation from 2010 to 2023, the hotline received more than 72,000 requests.

“Azerbaijan Children Hotline” with the continuous support of Azercell operates through 116111 short number, 4 mobile numbers (+994 50 680 22 80, +994 51 580 22 80, +994 51 880 11 80, +994 51 880 22 80), e-mail (ushaqqaynarxetti@gmail.com), its website, Facebook and Instagram social networks, and the mobile application "uşaqqaynarxetti".

