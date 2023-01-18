(Ad) "Azerbaijan Children Hotline" supported more than 5 thousand children over the past year

+ ↺ − 16 px

The short number 116111 - 24/7 helpline for children and parents

The "Azerbaijan Children Hotline", operating in cooperation with "Azercell Telecom" LLC, UNICEF Azerbaijan and “Reliable Future” Social Initiatives Public Union, provides children with a wide range of support: from everyday topics to more serious issues of child abuse and bullying. The center offers 24/7 service to all children under 18 and anyone who calls with problems concerning them. Thus, thousands of parents with issues relating to their children have been contacting the hotline since 2010.

In 2022, 10% of more than 5,000 referrals to the “Children Hotline” were related to child abuse. As in recent years, psychological and physical violence were the main reasons to contact, but unlike previous years, applications related to cyberbullying were also registered. The reason is the ever-increasing trend of internet usage among children and adolescents. Taking into account these indicators, "Azercell Telecom" LLC has decided to organize a series of events, paying special attention to educating the public about safe and responsible online behavior as well as protecting children from cyber threats.

Regarding the general classification of inquiries, 31% of calls received by the Hotline were related to legal, 28% to psychological, 14% to educational, 14% to social, and 13% to healthcare issues. Along with Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan, applications were also received from countries such as Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia.

Applicants were mainly provided with psychological assistance over the phone, and if necessary, redirected to socio-psychological rehabilitation services. Urgent visits were organized to 19 families and 8 educational institutions.

It should be recalled that “Azerbaijan Children Hotline” is available 24/7 at 116111 short number, +994 50 680 22 80, +994 51 580 22 80, +994 51 880 11 80, +994 51 880 22 80 mobile numbers, e-mail ushaqqaynarxetti@gmail.com , Facebook and Instagram social networks, live chat on the center's website and the mobile application "uşaqqaynarxetti".

