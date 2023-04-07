(Ad) Azerbaijani team is being represented at robotics competitions in the USA with the support of Azercell

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time in the country's history, our schoolchildren participate in the global competition organized by NASA!

This year, for the first time, Azerbaijan is participating in the world-famous FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC). Our country is represented by the MeckHack #903022 team of young people aged 14 to 18 in the competition held in the USA under the auspices of NASA (US National Aeronautics and Space Administration). Our team, which joined the competition with the support of Azercell and the preparation of the "Train Brain" Center, developed a unique robot for this international event. The robot, presented to the competition jury in New York, will compete with the robots of 48 other teams worldwide. The competition results will be announced at the end of the final phase, which is scheduled for April 9th.

FIRST Robotics Competition is an international event held among secondary school students. Competing teams are required to build a team brand and program industrial robots within strict rules, limited resources, and a set time. Each year, dozens of teams worldwide, including high school students and their mentors, work on creating robots in competitive conditions and are obliged to hand them over to the competition organizers within the established timeframe.

“Azercell Telecom” wishes success to our team of young roboticists in the FIRST Robotics Competition, which contributes to the development in schoolchildren of such essential skills for future scientists and engineers as critical thinking and an innovative approach to solving problems, as well as teamwork experience!

