(Ad) Azercell accelerates its business processes by 5 times with Cloudera Data Platform

The leading mobile operator has updated its data architecture to achieve higher goals

Azercell, the leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan, at the first time in the country, has started cooperation with Cloudera, the world's leading company in the field of data processing.

With the application of the Cloudera Data Platform, Azercell develops new products and services for its customers 5 times faster than before.

In recent years, the development of Internet and mobile technologies in Azerbaijan has led to a sharp increase in the number of users of these services.

Currently, the majority of the country's population is mobile internet users. Especially with the development of social networks, the mobile Internet has become an integral part of our lives, dramatically increasing the data processing needs of technology companies.

With more than 5 million customers, Azercell is the country's leading mobile telecommunication operator in terms of number of customers, market share, and mobile network coverage.

The company has a wide customer base, from ordinary citizens to businesses and large corporations, and provides different services to each customer category.

Currently, Azercell is increasing the speed, capacity, and coverage of the 4G LTE network in accordance with the national telecommunication infrastructure expansion project in Azerbaijan.

The transition of users from 3G to 4G dramatically increases the demand for high-speed data and fast broadband.

This situation requires a more efficient management of the data inflow. It also becomes vital to ensure fast and correct processing of the data flow for Azercell to develop new services and products for its customers.

In order to meet these needs, Azercell has started cooperation with Cloudera, which provides the world's leading data processing platform.

"Cloudera" data platform is currently the most widely used data center (on-premise) and hybrid processing platform for large volumes of data in the world.

Generally, there are several well-known systems for managing big databases in the world. Cloudera Data Platform is considered the most effective when taking into account the openness and scale of data, as well as the use of cloud and on-premise capabilities (hybrid system), flexible data analytics capabilities, and security.

The cooperation between Azercell and Cloudera started with the formation of a private cloud service around the Data Platform. This enabled the sorting of user data at Azercell and made it accessible for the company's commercial, business research, and analytics teams.

"The open "data lakehouse" architecture supported by Cloudera means that we have a reliable data provider and a platform for distributed data processing and machine learning models," noted Azad Huseynov, Director of Big Data and Analytics at Azercell Telecom LLC.

The platform which also includes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) systems provided for data processing at Azercell. As a result, it helped the company to prevent customer attrition, optimize sales, better analyze customers, and identify dual SIM card users.

Cloudera platform allows Azercell to create models for the development of products and services, determine the needs of subscribers in real-time, and send them relevant offers immediately.

After the application of services offered by Cloudera, Azercell accelerated data processing by 40%. As a result, the processing period, which lasted for 1 day until now, was reduced to 15 minutes.

News.Az