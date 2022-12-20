(Ad) Azercell affirms its customer information protection practice accords with international standards once again

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading mobile operator awarded ISO/IEC 27001 certificate of compliance

“Azercell Telecom” LLC continuously fine-tunes its internal processes to align with international standards while implementing a new business strategy to improve the quality of life of its subscribers, implement the latest technologies, increase security of their data, and support the country's integration into the international telco market. As a result of the audit conducted by Norwegian company DNV, the Information Security Management System of the country's leading mobile operator was once again awarded the International ISO/IEC 27001 certificate.

ISO/IEC 27001 certificate reaffirms the data confidentiality, integrity, availability

at Azercell is maintained at a high level and meets the requirements of international standards. Azercell Telecom is the first and only mobile operator in the country to be awarded this certificate. The company's compliance with the ISO/IEC 27001 certificate was confirmed for the first time in 2019.

Notably, ISO/IEC 27001 standard was developed jointly by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission. The certificate is issued only to the companies that fully correspond the requirements of ISO/IEC 27001, optimally manage and upgrade their information security risks, conduct audit reviews on a regular basis and ensure information security in accordance with legal requirements.

News.Az