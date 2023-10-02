(Ad) Azercell calls for applications to "Student Bursary Program 2024"!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Qualifying students will receive a monthly scholarship of 300 AZN

Azercell is pleased to launch the next "Student Bursary Program" to encourage students with academic distinction and support the development of young individuals with high capacity as future specialists.

The company will provide a monthly scholarship of 300 AZN to 10 students qualifying for the "Student Scholarship Program 2024" throughout the remaining period of their university studies.

Students in the last 2 years of their undergraduate studies at various higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan with a major in Information Technologies, Cyber Security, Business Analytics, Data Science, and Marketing are eligible to apply for this program. Candidates must have A or B (5 or 4) grades in their last 2 courses/years.

To apply for Azercell's "Student Bursary Program", please visit the relevant link on the company's official website (www.azercell.jobs). Information about the progress and results of the selection stages will be sent via e-mail. Applications must be submitted online from 01.10.2023 to 31.10.2023.

You may contact telebe@azercell.com to get more information.

It should be noted that Azercell representatives plan to visit the cities of Ganja (17.10.2023), Nakhchivan (23.10.2023) and Lankaran (30.10.2023) to meet with students at universities as part of the program.

Azercell's "Student Bursary Program" is not limited to financial support. Every year, within the framework of this program, dozens of young fellows take an internship at Azercell, improve their knowledge in the field of telecommunications and gain invaluable experience for their future careers.

News.Az