(Ad) Azercell facilitates donations to support Türkiye

Subscribers willing to help earthquake victims may donate to the “Nargis” Foundation and The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society by using their cellular phones

"Azercell Telecom" LLC, together with Nargis Foundation and The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, offered a short number for its subscribers who are willing to donate in order to contribute to the earthquake relief efforts and support the people of Türkiye.

Through the "Nargis" Fund, Azercell subscribers can send an SMS with the numbers 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 or 9 to the short number 7303 to donate the same amount from their balance to support the people of Turkiye.

Subscribers can also join this charitable initiative through the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society. You can donate the corresponding amount by sending 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 30 or 50 keywords to the short number 8116.

Subscribers are not charged for sending SMS. After sending the request, subscribers receive a response about the payment status. For more information, you can contact +994125265493 ("Nargis" Fund), www.yardim.et (Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society) page.

It should be noted that the Azercell Volunteers group, consisting of company employees, continues an aid campaign to support Turkiye.

Azercell wishes the people of Türkiye patience and speedy elimination of the consequences of this disaster.

#TürkiyəSəninləyik

News.Az