(Ad) Azercell greets summer holidays with beneficial data roaming within “Sərbəst” tariff packs!

Azercell further enriches Sərbəst tariff packs, providing more opportunities to its subscribers. From now on, Azercell subscribers will benefit from affordable and comfortable communication not only in Azerbaijan, but also abroad. Starting from June 20 to September 15, 2022 “Sərbəst 50” and “Sərbəst 75” postpaid customers will receive free data roaming in addition to countrywide minutes and internet.

Thus, during the summer holidays, Azercell offers 1GB data roaming alongside with 25GB data, 2500 countrywide minutes, as well as data-free texting on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp within “Sərbəst 50” postpaid tariff for 50 AZN a month. At the same time, “Sərbəst 75” postpaid subscribers will get extra 2GB data roaming in addition to 4000 countrywide minutes, 60GB data and -free texting on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp for 75 AZN a month (for detailed information please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/plans-and-services/mobile-tariffs/postpaid/new-serbest.html). Additional internet traffic provided within “Sərbəst” tariff packs will be available in all countries where Azercell roaming internet packs are valid. “Sərbəst” subscribers will be able to use their bonuses on the networks of more than 105 mobile network service companies in the most visited 62 countries of the world.

It should be recalled that there is no need to worry about the manual selection of prioritized operator in such popular destinations as Turkey, Russia, Austria, Belarus, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and China as data roaming packages are valid in all networks operating in these countries. The leading mobile operator of the country recommends its customers to check data roaming rules on the official website of the company www.azercell.com and pay attention to the incoming messages from Azercell when travelling abroad (for detailed information please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/plans-and-services/roaming/roaming-data-packages.html).

Take control of your communication expenses with “Sərbəst” tariff packs this summer!

News.Az