(Ad) Azercell has supported the 'Grand Slam' tournament on judo

The tournament's focal point was the 'White Suits Girls' social campaign

The 'Grand Slam' tournament, dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, took place in Baku with the support of Azercell. At the National Gymnastics Arena, 446 judokas from 61 countries competed for medals. The Azerbaijan national judo team, represented by 26 male and 7 female athletes across 11 weight classes, delivered an outstanding performance, securing 3 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medal. This achievement earned them the top position overall, including among male competitors.

To highlight the individual successes, Yashar Najafov (66 kg), Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg), and Zelim Tchkayev (81 kg) secured gold medals, Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg) earned a silver medal, and Zelim Kotsoyev (100 kg) clinched a bronze.

On the tournament's final day, young participants of the 'White Suits Girls' campaign, a collaborative project between Azercell and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, were warmly welcomed from various regions. They attended the event alongside female athletes from the Azerbaijan judo team.

News.Az