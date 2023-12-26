(Ad) Azercell introduces its renewed roaming service ahead of the New Year

(Ad) Azercell introduces its renewed roaming service ahead of the New Year

As a leading mobile operator, Azercell offers roaming services in more than 390 networks across 160 countries

Azercell is presenting the renewed roaming service ahead of the New Year to enhance the customer experience for subscribers in roaming.

• Roaming internet packages are now more accessible. Azercell has expanded the coverage of roaming internet packages by adding over 60 additional networks. Subscribers can now benefit from Azercell's cost-effective roaming internet packages in the networks of 210 operators in more than 88 countries. Additionally, there is no need for manual network selection during the use of these packages.

• During travels, no service charge will be applied for the traffic generated through the "Kabinetim" application, Azercell's official website, and live chat.

• Furthermore, taking into account the requests of partners, a new 10 GB roaming internet package has been specifically provided for corporate clients.

For detailed information about Azercell's roaming service, visit: https://www.azercell.com/az/personal/plans-and-services/roaming.html

