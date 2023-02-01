(Ad) Azercell launches the “eSIM numbers with a gift” campaign!

+ ↺ − 16 px

New subscribers will get bonuses upon purchase of unique numbers

Creating new opportunities with modern technological services and favorable offers for subscribers, Azercell is pleased to announce the campaign “eSIM numbers with a gift”!

According to the terms of the campaign, new subscribers who get special eSIM numbers will receive additional bonuses depending on the chosen number.

Thus, depending on the value of the prepaid number purchased, subscribers will get a gift balance in the amount of half of its value, which may be used to buy any Serbest and Gencol tariffs within six months. On obtaining an eSim Postpaid number under the campaign, subscribers can join one of the Serbest 15, Serbest 25 and Serbest 50 tariff packages for free.

eSIM numbers with a gift can be purchased in any official dealer stores of Azercell. Further information about the numbers offered within the campaign and related benefits is available at www.azercellim.com .

News.Az