(Ad) Azercell opens the first official dealer store in Zangilan!

Azercell Telecom, one of the key participants in the Regional Infrastructure Projects envisaged by the state program approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is taking another considerable initiative in this direction. In accordance with the strategic goal of "Easing connectivity, empowering lives ", the leading mobile operator opens the first official dealer store in the village of Agali, Zangilan.

The opening of the first official sales and service point in the liberated historical territories coincided with the launch of the Smart Village (“Ağıllı Kənd”) project in Zangilan, which is being implemented under the supervision of the President of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the store in Agali village is equipped with all the necessary facilities and the latest devices to render high quality services for subscribers. Qualified sales professionals will help customers to get acquainted, compare and choose the product fitting their needs. The dealer shop will provide most of the operations that the company renders in other customer service centers across the country. In addition, subscribers can buy a number of devices (MiFi, USB modem, etc.) and accessories, purchase mobile phones both on credit and by cash.

Earlier, in April, Azercell Customer Service team visited Agali village of Zangilan, as well as Shusha, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Kalbajar, providing free services for subscribers using Azercell network.

The main purpose of Azercell is to accelerate the expansion of the next generation network at a full capacity in the liberated territories and to provide the population returning to these territories with mobile data and advanced communication services.

News.Az