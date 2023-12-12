(Ad) Azercell starts “Safe Internet” awareness-raising project

+ ↺ − 16 px

The project is carried out as per the syllabus of the international safety school for children

Azercell launches the "Safe Internet" project for students and parents. The project aims to educate students about online threats and inform parents about the dangers their children may face online and ways to combat them. "Safe Internet" will be conducted in Baku, Sumgayit, Nakhchivan, Lankaran, Saatli, Guba, Goranboy and Ismayilli.

Based on the syllabus of safety school for children, the project will cover the following topics:

∙ Verification of virtual acquaintances;

∙ Disclosure and protection of all personal data in social networks;

∙ Refusal to participate in contests that require personal data;

∙ Common tricks of fraudsters and criminals in the network;

∙ Actions to take in cases of trolling, cyberbullying (online harassment), or inappropriate online behavior.

The seminars under the project will be conducted by professional trainers of “GID CSR Consulting”. More than 300 children and more than 100 parents are expected to participate in "Safe Internet".

It should be noted that Azercell has been regularly implementing educational projects for children and their parents about internet safety since 2016. Over the years, more than 1,500 Internet users benefited from such projects.

News.Az