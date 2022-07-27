(Ad) Azercell successfully completed its visits held under the slogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leading mobile operator introduced new products tothe customers living in the regions!

Azercell has successfully completed its trips to the various regions of the country with the slogan "Closer to the Regions". Starting from 12, 2022 the company has visited in total 14 regions, including Khachmaz, Guba, Sheki, Ganja, Barda, and Jalilabad. In the frame of the campaign, which lasted 2 weeks, Azercell presented new products and services to the local residents. The last event took place on July 25 in Fuzuli district.

During the campaign, Azercell introduced interesting offers to the visitors, met with its customers and answered to their questions. These series of events were filled also with various games and gifts for the guests.

At the same time, Azercell held various contests on the official Instagram page of the company providing its followers with the opportunity to win gift data packs.

The leading mobile operator of the country Azercell will continue pleasing its subscribers with new projects!

News.Az