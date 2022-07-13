(ad) Azercell-supported vocational training for the veterans and children of martyrs of the Patriotic War has concluded

The social initiative developed with the support of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Republic of Azerbaijan, American Chamber of Commerce Public Association of Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan), “Azercell Telecom” LLC, and Public Association of Youth Achievement of Azerbaijan (JA Azerbaijan) for the veterans and children of martyrs of the Patriotic War was successfully completed. On July 6, 2022 the program participants received certificates at the official awarding ceremony held at Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard.

6-month long program that included online English courses and computing was designed to define participants’ career orientations and enhance their competencies. Participants with the highest results obtained internship opportunities with the leading companies of the country. As the digital partner of the project Azercell has provided trainees with data cards and high-speed mobile internet services.

Speaking at the event, Head of Corporate Communications Department of Azercell Sona Abbasova said that the Company is committed to supporting government’s efforts in improving martyr families’ and veterans’ welfare, and was honored to initiate and support such projects during and after the 2nd Karabakh War.

It should be noted that the training was conducted by tutors and experts of CELT Colleges and JA Azerbaijan.

