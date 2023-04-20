(Ad) Azercell to be a Host Sponsor of GSMA M360 EURASIA 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell, the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan, will be the Host Sponsor of the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023 conference in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The international event, which takes place in Azerbaijan for the first time, will bring together regional and international experts active in the mobile and digital space to discuss key trends, opportunities, and challenges of the industry.

"We are proud to be the Host Sponsor of the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023 conference," said Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of Azercell. " As the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan, we are committed to promoting innovation and progress in the mobile industry. The event will be an excellent platform to exchange views and opinions on safeguarding critical infrastructure while investing in future growth and capturing value.”

Brought by the GSMA, the conference will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions, with a focus on digital resilience for future prosperity, building stronger customer connections, 5G and future of infrastructure, IoT, AI and Machine Learning, fintech, cybersecurity, and more. The event will convene the experts and decision makers from Azerbaijan and the Eurasian region, including regulators, senior executives from the leading mobile operators and digital corporations.

Registration for the event to be held 16th and 17th of May in Baku is already open at GSMA M360 Eurasia Registration Page.

Find out more about the event at https://www.mobile360series.com/eurasia/.

News.Az