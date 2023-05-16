(Ad) Azercell’s CEO, Zarina Zeynalova, spoke on the vital role of mobile operators in enabling digital resilience

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell welcomes global mobile industry leaders in Baku as the Host Sponsor of the GSMA M360 EURASIA 2023 international conference

The first iteration of the GSMA’s M360 Series in 2023 is being held on May 16–17 in the capital city of the country in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The leading experts and decision-makers, including regulators, senior executives from the mobile operators, and digital corporations from all across the region, convened in Baku to attend the international conference.

Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of "Azercell Telecom" LLC, Mats Granryd, General Director of GSMA and other high-level stakeholders opened the GSMA Mobile 360 Eurasia 2023 conference with the first session "Digital Resilience for Future Prosperity" exploring the impact of technology on society and the role of innovation in driving progress.

Mrs. Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of "Azercell Telecom" LLC, discussed the vital role of mobile operators in enabling digital resilience: " As the providers of mobile connectivity and communication services, we are at the forefront of complex digital ecosystem and have a unique perspective on opportunities as well as first-hand insight into the challenges of the rapidly evolving landscape”.

Brought to Azerbaijan in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Host Sponsor, Azercell, GSMA M360 EURASIA 2023 covers topics on such key industry trends as next-generation networks, digitalization, AI and the increasing importance of digital inclusion. Renowned global and regional experts from the connectivity ecosystem explored ways to safeguard critical infrastructure while investing in future growth and capturing value.

News.Az