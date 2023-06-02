(Ad) Children Rights Week held by “Azercell Telecom” LLC together with its partners ended (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The project, consisting of a series of events, involved children from the vulnerable groups

"Azercell Telecom" LLC in cooperation with Reliable Future Social Initiatives Public Union, the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan, The State Committee for Family, Women and Children, the European Union and UNICEF Azerbaijan held a series of events for children on International Children's Day on June 1.

The week-long program consisted of various activities dedicated to children rights protection and involved children from vulnerable groups (juveniles living in conditions of social isolation and deprivation of liberty, as well as children subjected to violence).

Within the weekly activities, a meeting was held with children registered in the service centers of the Reliable Future SIPU, living in the juvenile penal institution, juveniles placed under the supervision of the Probation Service, as well as children who applied to the Azerbaijan Children's Hotline. Well-known figures shared their inspirational success stories and motivation. Art therapy, psychotherapy sessions, team games, and excursions were held for the effective organization of free time for children from vulnerable groups.

At the end of the project, a conference dedicated to International Children's Day was held, as well as an awareness campaign about the support channels serving the protection of children's rights and the Azerbaijan Children's Hotline.

News.Az