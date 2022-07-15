(Ad) Closer to the regions!

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azercell Telecom” LLC presents its new products visiting the various regions of the country!

Pursuing its strategic goal of “Easing connectivity, empowering lives”, Azercell now pleases its subscribers living in the regions. Starting from July 12, the leading mobile operator starts visiting the regions of the country with the motto “Closer to the regions”. In the frame of these trips Azercell presents new products and innovative services to the local residents.

These series of events will be filled with various games, gifts and new proposals for subscribers. It is worth mentioning that, the first events has already taken place in Khachmaz and Gusar.

Azercell always strives to create equal opportunities for all subscribers. Thus, during the campaign, social media users will have a chance to win a gift data pack by taking part in a contest held on the Company's official Instagram page.

Thus, enjoy online activities while waiting for Azercell in your own region!

News.Az