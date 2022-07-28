(Ad) Customer Satisfaction Index of Azercell Call Center is 94%

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leader mobile operator responded to more than 2 million customer inquiries in the first half of this year

In line with its strategic goal of "Easing Connectivity, Empowering Lives", Azercell Telecom LLC - the choice of 5 million subscribers - continues to provide high-level service to its customers through various platforms.

According to the results of the first half of 2022, Azercell Call Center customer satisfaction level is 94%. Average Handling Time (AHT) for 1.4 million requests received by phone is about 2 minutes, which is rather high compared to the global industry standard of 6 minutes and 10 seconds.

Around 125,000 requests were effectively responded through the official Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn pages of Azercell, in addition to 500,000 inquiries promptly handled through online Customer Care services.

During the first six months of 2022, further 400,000 customers were served face-to-face through the Company's Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, Azercell Exclusive shops, as well as Mobile Customer Care Services.

It is worth noting that the сompany has been awarded with multiple international certificates for the high level of service provided to customers and prompt response to their requests.

News.Az