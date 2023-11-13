(Ad) English language course organized by Azercell for journalists ends

+ ↺ − 16 px

A complimentary English language course to help media representatives improve their professional skills and freely use English-language sources, was attended by 22 journalists.

11 media representatives working in print, online, and electronic media completed the 2023 edition of Azercell's English language course for journalists. In total, 22 journalists participated in Azercell's free English language course for this academic year, and 11 of them completed the course. Lessons in groups formed based on the participants' English language skills were conducted by specialized teachers twice a week in an online format. During the 6-month English language classes, media representatives were taught grammar, speaking, listening, and writing skills.

The end of the course was solemnly celebrated at the Head Office of Azercell. Media representatives who participated in English language courses were awarded a certificate. Four journalists with the highest exam results received a special gift from Azercell.

It should be noted that Azercell, which implements projects aimed at the professional development of journalists, has been organizing language courses for journalists for almost 15 years. So far, hundreds of media representatives have participated in specialized English language courses.

