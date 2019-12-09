Ad Hoc group on Caspian Sea’s legal status to meet in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next meeting of the Ad Hoc Working Group on the legal status of the Caspian Sea will be held in Russia, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters Monday.

He said that the Russian side is currently doing some work to organize the meeting.

“No date has yet been set for the meeting. The meeting will be held after the parties agree on the date. This is an ongoing process. The next meeting was to be held in Iran. Due to the fact that Iran is technically not ready to realize this work, we have agreed to hold a meeting in Russia,” the deputy minister added.

News.Az

News.Az