(Ad) Innovations continue in İstəSən tariff package!

Additional traffic for WhatsApp correspondence has been provided to subscribers, along with the opportunity to renew the tariff before it expires

Azercell, which constantly offers new technological solutions and offers to its subscribers, continues to innovate in the "İstəSən" tariff package. Taking into account the desires and demands of users, this time the leading mobile operator has added 1GB of Internet traffic for WhatsApp Messaging to the first digital tariff package, "İstəSən," on a free-of-charge basis. In addition to this, even when the main internet balance of the tariff is depleted, subscribers can still easily renew the tariff in the "Kabinetim" application, both in the current design and by changing to the desired new design before the usage period expires.

It should be noted that "İstəSən" is the first digital product that can be freely designed and combines domestic call minutes, mobile internet, and megabytes for the most popular social networks. Changes to the tariff design can be made in the "Kabinetim" self-service application. Subscribers have the opportunity to add talk minutes, main internet balance, as well as internet for Instagram/Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok on top of the package. By obtaining more volume, subscribers can save more on mobile network expenses.

For more info please visit https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/plans-and-services/mobile-tariffs/prepaid/istesen.html

News.Az