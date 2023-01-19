(Ad) NPC Azerbaijan awards Azercell

+ ↺ − 16 px

The country'sleading mobile operator was honored "Star Partner" Award

At the event dedicated to 2022 Results and Performance of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the support provided by "Azercell Telecom" LLC as a Proud Partner of the National Paralympic Team was specially mentioned and highly appreciated. Considering the achievements gained thanks to this cooperation, the leading mobile operator in the country was awarded the "Star Partner" Award by NPC.

Since 2014, the Azerbaijan Children's Paralympic Committee, which has been operating with the support of Azercell, has managed to gather around nearly 200 children and adolescents with disabilities. Here, with the help of professional coaches, children are engaged in 10 types of sports — Judo, Swimming, Para Taekwondo, Powerlifting, Boccia, Goalball, Table Tennis, Para Dance Sport (or Wheelchair Dance Sport), Mountain Skiing, and Snowboarding. They also participate in mass sports events, and local and international competitions.

It is worth noting that the Children's Paralympic Committee in the world was established in 2013 under NPC Azerbaijan. On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, the Committee, which helps children with disabilities to integrate into society through Habilitation and Rehabilitation, plans to hold a series of events in Baku and regions in 2023.

Adhering to this vital mission, “Azercell Telecom” LLC contributes to ensuring the equal provision of physical health and development of all children in our country.

News.Az